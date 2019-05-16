Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 553.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.76.

NYSE MET opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

