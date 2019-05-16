Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBSB. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

EBSB opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $916.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $5,193,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 310,533 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,795,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

