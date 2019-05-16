Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 9,312 Graham Co. (GHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,930 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 719,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.59 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider James R. Lines sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $111,249.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $59,451.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GHM stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.93. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

