Melkior Resources (MKR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

About Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

