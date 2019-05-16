MeiraGTx (MGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

MGTX stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

In other MeiraGTx news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $18,000,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MeiraGTx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MeiraGTx worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

