Meggitt (MGGT) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on the stock.

MGGT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meggitt from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meggitt from GBX 599 ($7.83) to GBX 592 ($7.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 576.33 ($7.53).

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 526.80 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.80 ($7.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 11.35 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Marina Thomas sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85), for a total value of £19,980.12 ($26,107.57). Also, insider Tony Wood acquired 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £1,239.42 ($1,619.52). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 282 shares of company stock valued at $153,145.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.