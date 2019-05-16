Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDSO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

MDSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.28.

MDSO opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.42. Medidata Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,482,728.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,259.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

