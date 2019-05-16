Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $379,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stock

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Booking by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $21.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,810.56. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,162.91. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,069.41.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total value of $588,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892 shares of company stock worth $1,579,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

