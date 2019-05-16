Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf makes up 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 254.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:SPTM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

