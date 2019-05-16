MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 226.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,064,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,506. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1566 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

