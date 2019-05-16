Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 420.83% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Matinas reported 1Q19 with a net loss of ($4.3M) and cash of $39.4M. This included a $32.4M financing completed in March, which should provide funding into 2021.””

MTNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company.

Shares of MTNB stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 2,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,436. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,223,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 173,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

