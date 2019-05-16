Mateon Therapeutics (MATN) Issues Earnings Results

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MATN remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,073. Mateon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

