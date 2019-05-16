Mastercard Inc (MA) is First Quadrant L P CA’s 6th Largest Position

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,530 shares of company stock worth $93,705,711. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.58.

Shares of MA opened at $249.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $257.43. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

