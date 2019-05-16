Master Swiscoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $957.00 (MSCN)

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Master Swiscoin has a total market capitalization of $46,111.00 and $957.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Swiscoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Master Swiscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00331201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00837673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00152937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Master Swiscoin Coin Profile

Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,644,415 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. Master Swiscoin’s official website is www.swisopensource.com

Master Swiscoin Coin Trading

Master Swiscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Swiscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Swiscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Swiscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

