Marsico Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,367 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $47,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 226,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $84,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,582.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 147,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $54,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,889 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 44.0% in the third quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $345.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target (up from $434.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.01.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

