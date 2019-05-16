MAG Silver (MAG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

MAG stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Signition LP boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

