Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 110.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

