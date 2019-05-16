Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $23,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 242,602 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 677,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 222,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 211,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,130,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,577 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,326 shares of company stock worth $160,309. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

