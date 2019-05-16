Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (AROW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,034,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $483.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.56. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dmd Reisman sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $25,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

