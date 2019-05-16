Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $334.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $351.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.31.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total transaction of $1,218,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,949 shares of company stock valued at $22,403,743. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

