LiveRamp (RAMP) Shares Down 8.6%

LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $53.54. Approximately 690,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 740,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.86 million.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $872,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James F. Arra sold 106,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $5,615,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,174,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,764 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

