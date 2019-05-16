Littelfuse (LFUS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LFUS. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.82. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $238.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,286 shares in the company, valued at $78,657,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $195,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $725,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,747 shares of company stock worth $2,689,372 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 72.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.