LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (LNGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Gabelli

Gabelli began coverage on shares of LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LNGLY opened at $1.07 on Monday. LIQUEFIED NAT G/S has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.63.

Get LIQUEFIED NAT G/S alerts:

About LIQUEFIED NAT G/S

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LIQUEFIED NAT G/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIQUEFIED NAT G/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.