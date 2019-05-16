Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.57.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $829,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,942.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 37.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

