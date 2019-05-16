Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.78

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.78 and last traded at $100.09, with a volume of 4167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 507.95% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,675,000 after acquiring an additional 356,233 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

