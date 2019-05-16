L3 Technologies (LLL) Price Target Raised to $270.00

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

L3 Technologies stock opened at $235.51 on Thursday. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.76 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3 Technologies will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,509,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,794,000. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 547.9% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after buying an additional 393,654 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,863,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 214,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

