Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) CEO Dale A. Thatcher Purchases 25,000 Shares

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) CEO Dale A. Thatcher acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 85,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.45. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 1,029.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 398.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

WARNING: “Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) CEO Dale A. Thatcher Purchases 25,000 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/kingstone-companies-inc-kins-ceo-dale-a-thatcher-purchases-25000-shares.html.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.