King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in General Electric (GE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103,783 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 25,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.16 price target (up from $1.06) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in General Electric (GE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/king-luther-capital-management-corp-cuts-position-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.