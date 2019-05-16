Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3,721.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,038,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,003 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $5,769,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 237,911,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,041,164.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $7,812,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,201,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,144,161.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,673,076 shares of company stock valued at $71,594,383. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 180,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,165,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

