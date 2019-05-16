Kina Securities (KSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.38

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$1.38 ($0.98) and last traded at A$1.35 ($0.96), with a volume of 718051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.27 ($0.90).

In related news, insider Andrew Carriline bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$29,536.00 ($20,947.52). Also, insider Greg Pawson 554,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th.

Kina Securities Company Profile (ASX:KSL)

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Papua New Guinea. It provides share brokerage, investment management, asset financing, and corporate advisory services. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate.

