Keywords Studios (KWS) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,916 ($25.04) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,245 ($16.27) to GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.59).

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,640 ($21.43) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57). The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,540 ($20.12), for a total value of £7,700,000 ($10,061,413.82).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

