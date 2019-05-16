Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,335 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $292,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,382,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 287.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 227,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.56. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,923. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

