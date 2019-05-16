Keystone Financial Group Has $770,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357,672 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,840 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,849 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,153,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,371,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after acquiring an additional 386,412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,634,148. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $57.15.

