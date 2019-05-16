Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $200,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Trevor Bowen acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $282,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,365.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.52 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

NYSE KW opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.77 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

