Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $3.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $6.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.68 million, with estimates ranging from $16.80 million to $38.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 2,487.49% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kadmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.77 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 17.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KDMN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 298,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,810. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.