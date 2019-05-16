Just Group’s (JUST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 78 ($1.02) in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target (down previously from GBX 100 ($1.31)) on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Just Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Get Just Group alerts:

JUST opened at GBX 59.95 ($0.78) on Thursday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.77 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 100,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £69,453.33 ($90,753.08).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.