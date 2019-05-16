JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (MAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 288.13 ($3.76).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 1.68 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 244.18 ($3.19). The company had a trading volume of 460,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.40 ($3.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Phil Urban bought 15,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £39,752.45 ($51,943.62). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,254 shares of company stock worth $4,012,934.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.