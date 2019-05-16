JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €70.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.67 ($94.97).

BAYN opened at €56.03 ($65.15) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

