Joseph N. Mildenhall Sells 2,000 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,979.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

