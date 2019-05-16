Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde Purchases 100,000 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,025,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$825,222.58.

Shares of CVE GFG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,096. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.14. GFG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

