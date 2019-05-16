Joint Corp (JYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Joint had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 115.44%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 222,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,623. Joint has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $267.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.75, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

