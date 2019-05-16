Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €36.80 Price Target for Innogy (IGY)

Innogy (ETR:IGY) received a €36.80 ($42.79) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IGY. UBS Group set a €38.60 ($44.88) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Innogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.47 ($42.41).

Shares of Innogy stock opened at €40.27 ($46.83) on Tuesday. Innogy has a one year low of €35.70 ($41.51) and a one year high of €41.80 ($48.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

