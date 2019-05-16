Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 61,042 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,117,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,239,919.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nomura began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

