iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,163,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $135,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,756,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,141,695. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

