ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF comprises 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $61.84. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

