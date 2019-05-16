iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Stake Lessened by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $57.15.

