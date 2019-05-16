iRobot Co. (IRBT) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in iRobot by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iRobot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iRobot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,500 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 17,409 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $2,105,270.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,598.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,402 shares of company stock worth $11,198,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $92.70 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $237.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/irobot-co-irbt-shares-sold-by-carillon-tower-advisers-inc.html.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.