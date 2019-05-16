ION Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. ION has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $65,816.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00018275 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001183 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 20,034,843 coins and its circulating supply is 14,134,843 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

