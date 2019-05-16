Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ: ASPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2019 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2019 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 67,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.76 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $169.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Michael Linn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 467.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

