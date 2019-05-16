Investec plc (LON:INVP) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Investec’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON INVP opened at GBX 501.80 ($6.56) on Thursday. Investec has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 596.80 ($7.80). The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71.

Get Investec alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Investec in a research report on Thursday.

In other Investec news, insider Ian Kantor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.32), for a total value of £968,000 ($1,264,863.45).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/investec-plc-invp-declares-dividend-of-gbx-13-50.html.

Investec Company Profile

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.